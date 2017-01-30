Villages grapple with drug menace: Mood sombre as residents look for change

An anganwadi centre in Booth village which has no doors or windows to protect children in winter. Man Aman Singh Chhina An anganwadi centre in Booth village which has no doors or windows to protect children in winter. Man Aman Singh Chhina

In Latianwala village, where most of the arrests were made in the crackdown on drug trade in the state, the Assembly elections are yet to make their presence felt. The lanes are desolate and the mood is dreary with anger among the residents palpable. This village, which falls in the Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly constituency, has seen a number of youths being arrested for possession of drugs and charged under the NDPS Act. Along with nearby Toti and Boot villages near Kapurthala, Latianwala enjoys the dubious distinction of being witness to maximum drug-related arrests. It is no wonder, therefore, that this was among the villages chosen to hold the first police flag march by the district administration in the run-up to polls.

Hamesh, a daily wager, is not too happy about the reputation. “It is all due to the indiscriminate arrests that were made when the crackdown on drugs took place. While there is no doubt that police have to do their job and nab the offenders, youngsters were picked up on the smallest of pretexts,” he says. Hamesh is quite sure that the fallout would be visible when the villagers vote and that the ruling SAD-BJP combine will have to bear the brunt.

His words are echoed by another daily wager, Kapoor Singh, who feels that the state administration has not been fair during the crackdown. “This used to be an out and out Akali village, but this time around, the votes will split. Congress as well as Aam Aadmi Party have made inroads and people will vote for change.”

The sarpanch of the village, Mahinder Kaur, though, begs to differ. “The party, which got most development work done in the village, will get the votes. And that party is SAD,” she says. According to Kaur, the level of drug addiction and involvement of youth in the drug trade have gone down drastically. “Most have been treated at the de-addiction centres set up by the state government and the situation is much better now,” she insists.

In Booth village, some kilometres away, the Congress candidate from Kapurthala, Rana Gurjit Singh, is about to address a rally. The village, which also used to be an Akali bastion, is now festooned with Congress flags and the meeting of the Congress candidate is well attended. When asked about the notoriety of the village, an aide of Rana Gurjit puts a finger on the lips. “Such things are not talked about openly here,” he says. The candidate himself says that many of the drug cases were fake and motivated and registered to keep a hold on the village. “Things are getting better now at the fag end of the Akali rule,” he says.

But just across the road from where the Congress rally is taking place, Bhupinder Kaur, teacher at the local anganwadi centre, does not share the enthusiasm. The centre, which caters to around 30 children from the village, is in a bad shape and reflects the abandoned state of the village itself. The building has no doors and windows and children study in the open. “In the morning, when the children come to the centre, we first take them inside and warm them up around a fire,” says the teacher. So. has the problem of drugs abated? “No. It is still very much a problem. Nobody has done anything and the situation is as it was before,” she says.

Jagtar Kaur, assistant at the centre, echoes the same. Pointing to the Congress rally, she says, “Politicians come and go but the youth are caught in the vicious stranglehold of drugs.”