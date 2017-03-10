Unfazed, SAD trashes exit polls

SAD dismissed the exit polls as “unreliable and without any rationale”. (File Photo) SAD dismissed the exit polls as “unreliable and without any rationale”. (File Photo)

Unfazed by projections of various exit polls which predicted a massive defeat for ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the Punjab polls, the party said Thursday dismissed the exit polls as “unreliable and without any rationale”. “You cannot believe the results of exit polls. Election after elections in the past, they have miserably failed and actual results had been opposite to what was predicted. One of the exit polls is giving Congress a minimum of 41 seats while the other is giving it a maximum of 71 seats. There is a variation of 30 seats.

Similarly, one of the exit polls is giving a minimum of 36 seats to AAP and the other is giving it a maximum of 67 seats. One exit poll is giving SAD minimum 4 seats and the other exit poll is giving SAD 27 seats. What is the accuracy of exit polls when there is such huge variation.

This is merely a guess work. There is no rational basis. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is confident of win on March 11,” said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP in Rajya Sabha Naresh Gujral said the party was not taking results of exit polls seriously. “They had washed out in last two elections as well, but the final results were opposite. After [Donald] Trump [getting elected as United States President], it has become clear that exit polls are not reliable,” said Gujral.