Unfazed by EC complaint, Arvind Kejriwal asks voters to accept money from parties

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing at a party rally in Rohtak on Sunday (PTI Photo) AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing at a party rally in Rohtak on Sunday (PTI Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday again asked voters in Punjab to take the money “offered” by political parties but “fool” them by voting only for the Aam Aadmi Party barely four days after the Goa poll chief took cognisance of a a similar remark and sent a report to the Election Commission.

“The state goes to polls on February 4. All parties will give you money. Accept it, but vote only for AAP,” he said during a road show in Jalandhar.

Watch what else is in the news

The Goa Chief Electoral Officer had on January 9 said they had received information about Kejriwal asking people to accept money to vote and sent a report to the Election Commission of India for further action.

Kejriwal said that if AAP formed government in Punjab, it would “bring the industry back to the state and ensure that the local residents are given jobs”. He alleged that Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal were hand in glove and took turns to plunder the state.

The AAP supremo also rebutted allegations that his party was behind the shoe attack on Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal during an election campaign in Muktsar district on Wednesday and the attack on deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s convoy in Fazilka district on Monday.

He, however, said: “The attacks were manifestation of the public’s anger against the SAD-BJP government.”