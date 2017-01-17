Ujagar Singh Badali revolts, urges supporters not to let SAD leaders enter their villages

Senior SAD leader Ujagar Singh Badali via a video shared on various WhatsApp groups is seen requesting his supporters not to support party candidate Ranjit Singh Gill. Senior SAD leader Ujagar Singh Badali via a video shared on various WhatsApp groups is seen requesting his supporters not to support party candidate Ranjit Singh Gill.

FACTIONALISM IN the SAD come to the fore in Kharar constituency after a video of senior SAD leader Ujagar Singh Badali emerged on various WhatsApp groups. In around three-minute video, Badali is seen saying to his supporters not to support party candidate Ranjit Singh Gill and that people should not allow the SAD leaders to enter the villages.

Badali, who is still the district president of SAD, also said that Gill is an outsider and he should sell plots rather than contesting the elections. Badali also alleged that Gill is yet to pay more than Rs 5 crore to Kharar Municipal Council. In the video which was shot at Badali’s residence at Badali village near Siswan, Badali said that there was great resentment among the party cadre after the ticket allotment.

“Je mere which koi kami c tan mainu dassna chahida c, main tuhanu sirf ehi kehna k ehna nu apne pind vich na vadn deo (If there was problem with me, they should have let me know. I only want to say to you that do not let these people enter your villages),” Badali said in the video. When contacted to know about the comments he made in the video, Badali said that he stood by what he said that day and would not campaign for the party candidate as Gill was not even a member of the party.

“I joined the party in 1960, served it for 56 years with honesty. They did not even consult me before giving the ticket to Gill. I will sit at home and see what happens but I have decided not to campaign. I will not leave the party though. I will remain in the party and express my resentment,” stated Badali. Gill, however, said that he did not want to make any comment on Badali’s video as he was a senior leader and he would approach him to seek his support.