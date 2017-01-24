Two booked for flouting Election Commission norms

Representational Image Representational Image

THE DISTRICT police booked two persons in separate cases for not following the Election Commission guidelines. One person was booked for noise pollution while the other was booked for defacing public property by putting up posters of a Congress candidate from Dera Bassi.

The first case was reported from Zirakpur where the election flying squad lodged a complaint with the police against an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly putting up posters of Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon. The police booked auto-rickshaw driver Balbir Singh on the complaint of Rajan Joshi under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC.

The second case was reported from Dera Bassi where a man identified as Balbir Singh was using a loud speaker without the permission of the returning officer. He was booked under sections 3 and 4 of the Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Act at Dera Bassi police station.