At least twelve people were killed and one injured in an explosion at Maur Mandi near Bhatinda late this evening. The incident took place near the venue of the road show of Congress leader Harminder Singh Jassi, who is contesting the upcoming polls in the state from the Maur assembly seat.

The explosive, as reported by SDM Maur Latif Ahmed, was planted in a car at the spot.