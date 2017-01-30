Top on Congress candidate’s manifesto: Abolition of property tax, need-based policy

ABOLITION OF property tax, need-based policy for residential areas and public transport facility connecting all villages with the Tricity are some of the promises made by Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Congress candidate from Mohali, in his manifesto released on Sunday. Sidhu, who is the sitting MLA of Mohali, released the manifesto during a poll meeting in Sector 71. He said that people of Mohali were wise enough to see the difference between new faces and an old trusted one.

“If our opponents think that they can woo Mohali people by making tall claims just a few days before the poll then they are living in a false world,” he said. Sidhu said that he was at the forefront in raising the pro-people issues and it was for this reason that he figured among five top active MLAs in Vidhan Sabha. Despite an unresponsive state government, he took up problems of Mohali residents at all forums.

Residents of Mohali have been demanding abolition of property tax. Further, the need-based policy has been hanging fire for the past few years. Sidhu promised that he would get property tax abolished and get the need-based policy for residential areas approved.

Sidhu promised development of new EWS houses. He said that many large-scale industrial units in Mohali which were either closed or lying vacant would be allowed to lease land to others. A public transport system connecting all villages, industrial area with the Tricity would be started. The health facilities would be upgraded.

The Congress candidate assured farmers of waiving agriculture debts. A job for every household was another promise. This also forms part of the manifesto of the Congress for the state. Sidhu said that Sainik Sadan in Phase 10, Mohali, would be completed in a year’s time. NCC would be made compulsory in all schools and colleges of Mohali. An additional fire brigade station would be set up in Mohali. Dappar dry port would be made operational. Another cremation ground would be set up and the facilities at the existing one would be upgraded.