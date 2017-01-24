TMC to play kingmaker’s role in Punjab this time: Jagmeet Singh Brar

TMC leader Jagmeet Singh Brar campaigns in Mohali on Monday. Express TMC leader Jagmeet Singh Brar campaigns in Mohali on Monday. Express

THE TRINAMOOL Congress will play kingmaker’s role in Punjab as the party will affect the results in at least 25 seats in the Assembly elections, said party’s Punjab chief Jagmeet Singh Brar during an election rally here on Monday.

Brar said that there would be a hung Assembly and no party would get a clear majority. He attacked the Congress and SAD-BJP alliance and said that both the parties had ruined the state in the last 70 years and now both the parties again wanted to befool people by making false promises.

He alleged that both Captain Amarinder Singh and Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal were responsible for the construction of SYL canal and they wanted to give the state’s water to Haryana. He added that this time both Congress and SAD were fearing losing the elections.

The TMC leader claimed Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu and SAD leader and Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia were business partners.

Taking on Navjot Singh Sidhu who joined the Congress recently, Brar said the people had understood Sidhu’s intentions and why he joined the Congress.

“Sidhu is an opportunist. People will teach a lesson to all the turncoats in the coming elections. The voters are intelligent now and they will only give a befitting reply to the politicians who have looted them in the past. Punjabis always stood against the atrocities committed by the rulers,” said Brar.

Brar urged the people to vote for party candidate Jaswinder Singh Kaka who is contesting the election form Mohali constituency.