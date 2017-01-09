This election season, poll panel pitches for green campaign

The Election Commission has issued directions to political parties and candidates to keep their campaign ‘environment friendly’ and avoid usage of publicity material made from plastic and other hazardous materials. Punjab Chief Electoral Officer VK Singh stated that “parties must focus on green campaigning and even avoid usage of disposable crockery which is harmful to the environment”.

The commission stated that in order to prevent public nuisance, there should be usage of eco-friendly substances for preparation of election campaign/publicity material. “Considering the long-term deleterious impact of materials like plastics, polythene on the environment, the commission has directed that all political parties, contesting candidates and their authorized agents shall desist from utilising environmentally hazardous materials like plastics, polythene etc for the preparation and usage of election-related publicity materials during the elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh,” reads EC’s directions on green campaigning on its website.

The Election Commission has also directed the returning officers to emphasise the importance of protecting the environment during the meetings with the political parties and candidates. “The ROs have to ensure that the instructions of the commission with regard to the usage of non-eco-friendly materials like plastic, polythene among others during electioneering are followed. There is a ban on the use of plastic boards and hoardings. It would be even better if parties avoid use of plastic crockery in their campaign,” said Singh.