They came to seek blessings, no political talks held: Head priest

A day before the Punjab Assembly elections, Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal along with wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal reached Nanaksar gurdwara in Jagraon on Friday to meet the Sant Samaj priests. The couple was also accompanied by cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia, the brother of Harsimrat. Sukhbir, an ardent follower of Nanaksar Sant Samaj priests, visited the place in November 2015 after widespread protests across the state following desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. On Friday, Sukhbir, accompanied by Harsimrat and Majithia, met Sant Lakha Singh, the head of Nanaksar Kaleran. The entire family also met other high priests of Sant Samaj at gurdwara, including Sant Ghala Singh and Sant Harbhajan Singh. The family held closed-door meetings with the priests.

Sant Lakha Singh told The Indian Express: “Sukhbir Badal, accompanied by his wife Harsimrat Badal and brother-in-law Bikram Majithia, visited us today (Friday) to seek blessings. There were no other talks, no political talks were held. They just asked for blessings and paid obeisance at the gurdwara. We wished them all success.”

Sukhbir and family spent around an hour at the gurdwara and later left for Badni Kalan of Moga. The family met another high priest Sant Zora Singh known as ‘Badni Kalan Wale Sant Zora Singh’ at Badni Kalan.

In 2015, Nanaksar Sant Samaj head Sant Lakha Singh had clearly told Sukhbir that “disrespect of Guru Granth Sahib will not be tolerated at any cost”. The Samaj had clarified that the “Sikh community will not be pacified till culprits behind desecration are not arrested”.

Lakha Singh had further told the deputy CM that the government and SGPC should get CCTV cameras installed in the gurdwaras of each village.