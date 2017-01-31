Tailor-made for Punjab elections: Kurta-pyjamas in three hours

Leedran di Shaan store near the Old Chungi Road in Kharar. Jasbir Malhi Leedran di Shaan store near the Old Chungi Road in Kharar. Jasbir Malhi

“ASIN TIN ghante vich leader banade haan (We make leaders in three hours)!”

It sounds strange but there is one man at Kharar who claims to make leaders out of people in just three hours — with his stitching skills. He is famous for preparing in three hours kurta-pyjamas — the dress politicians and their supporters love to wear this election season.

The shop, Leedran di Shaan, which is located near the Old Chungi Road on Mohali-Kharar road, is witnessing a lot of action these days. Harvinder Singh Happy, the owner of the shop, claims that they are experts in stitching khadi kurtas but they also stitch linen and cotton kurtas which are more popular among leaders. The cost of one kurta pyjama starts from Rs 1,600 and it can go up to Rs 5,000 depending on the quality of cloth.

“Our specialty is time; we stitch in three hours. People want kurta-pyjamas in a short time,” says Happy. Happy and his team have orders booked till February 10 and they are finding it difficult to complete their orders. Mostly, he points out, people in the age group of 25 to 35 years come to buy kurta-pyjamas and they usually choose cotton stuff.

“Linen kurta-pyjamas are costly while cotton stuff is a little cheaper. So youngsters buy these cotton kurtas. Most of the yongsters are associated with political parties,” Happy says.

New Shimla Tailors, located near by, too, is busy in completing orders. The shop owner, Dharminder Singh, claims that earlier he used to get nine to 10 orders in a day but now they are getting around 20 to 25 orders a day. He says the Muktsari kurtas are all the rage in political circles.

“It is a style statement for leaders and their supporters. They are buying it in bulk. Everybody has a competition to sticth kurtas in a short time,” says Dharminder.