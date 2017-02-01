SYL row: Punjab’s water should not go out, says Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh, Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh Congress leader Sachin Pilot at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh, Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh

Former Union Minister of Corporate Affairs Sachin Pilot Tuesday said that the “people of Punjab should now forget what Indira Gandhi did and vote for Congress for protection of its water”.

Pilot, who was in Ludhiana to campaign for the Congress, was asked about his party’s stand on SYL canal issue. “It is the BJP government which has been ruling in Rajasthan, Haryana and at the Centre. Even in Punjab, BJP is in alliance with SAD. But the party clearly failed to protect Punjab’s water,” he said.

Now, if Punjab wants to protect its water, people should vote for the Congress, he added. However, when told by the media that it was former prime minsiter Indira Gandhi and Captain Amarinder Singh who had laid foundation stone of SYL canal at Kapoori village of Patiala in 1982, Pilot said, “Ab Indira ji ko bhul jaiye, Congress ko vote dijiye. (Now forget what Indira Gandhi did and vote for Congress).”

“Congress is taking a stand that Punjab’s water should not go out,” added Pilot. In scathing attacks on AAP and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Pilot said that Kejriwal uses ojhi bhasha (bad language).

“This party betrayed a person like Anna Hazare. Then its founding members Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were also thrown out. Punjab mein AAP ka koi astitva nahi hai (AAP has no base in Punjab). Congress is going to win by thumping majority,” he claimed.

Pilot also said that “AAP has no idea how much Punjab has suffered due to militancy”. “AAP and Kejriwal has no idea what price Punjab has paid due to militancy. Voting for AAP means voting for radicals and hardliners with whom Kejriwal is siding for his dirty politics. Punjab government should register case against Kejriwal for staying at residence of a militant in Moga two days back,” said Pilot.