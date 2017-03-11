Sunbathing CM Confident, SAD Supporters Not So: In Badal, all quiet in house of village’s first family

The main gate closed at Badal Mansion in Badal village on Friday. (Photo: Gurmeet Singh) The main gate closed at Badal Mansion in Badal village on Friday. (Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Sunbathing on the lawn of his house in Badal village — in Muktsar district of Punjab’s Malwa region — Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Friday showed confidence that the exit polls predicting a rout for his Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will be routed on the result day — “like in 2012”. But outside the farmhouse, supporters were not that sure hours before the counting begins on Saturday morning.

A calm and confident chief minister, who spent time with birds and farm animals, told his supporters, “I am healthy, fit and fine. Exit polls were in favour of the Congress even in 2012 — and you saw the result. So this time as well, surveys will be proved wrong. Relax and go to your areas. We will celebrate tomorrow.”

But outside, Kharak Singh Dhillon, a villager and an ardent SAD supporter, said, “Not a single exit poll is in our favour. It is obvious that it’s all quiet in the village, as well as the (Badal) house.”

Balwinder Kaur, another village resident, said, “Things are really tough for SAD this time, and I doubt whether CM-sahib will win from his own village. He may win his seat with great difficulty — this time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) factor has made the situation completely different.”

Badal senior is pitted against Congress’s CM candidate Amarinder Singh and the Aam Aadmi Party’s Jarnail Singh. On Friday, the Badals remained away from media glare. The CM went inside the house after meeting a few supporters, while son and Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, said to be in Delhi, was expected to return by late night.

“It seems tough this time. AAP was not in the picture in 2012. But CM-sahib is in an upbeat mood, so we hope exit polls will be proved wrong once again,” said Satpal Singla, vice-chairman of Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) on coming from the Badal house after meeting the CM. He had come from Sangrur to meet Badal along with Sandeep Deepu, the SAD councillor from Lehragaga, and Jagdish Rai, senior vice-president of Lehragaga Nagar Council.

As the three showed their pictures taken with Badal, Dhanpat Rai, another SAD supporter from Gidderbaha waiting for hours since afternoon to meet the CM, was asked to return home, as Badal senior did not want to meet any more supporters. “Unlike the scene today, public entry (to the Badal house in the village of the same name) was open a day before the election results were announced in 2012,” Rai said. “We all are tight-lipped about the result this time.”

Bikram Khan, who works as a gardener in the house, said, “We have no idea who will win in Punjab, but I am sure Badal-sahib will win from Lambi. He does a lot of work for the poor.” Sudhir Bajaj from Abohar said, ominously for other SAD supporters around him, “Even Lambi (the CM’s constituency) is a shaky seat (for SAD) this time. Had Captain (Amarinder Singh) not stepped in, this seat would have been difficult for Badal. So the results will be really interesting…. I am sure Parkash Singh Badal’s victory margin will decrease drastically even if he wins from Lambi by chance.” Singla, however, said the complete decimation of SAD-BJP, as forecast by some exit polls, is “beyond imagination…I don’t believe it”.