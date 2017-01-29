Sukhbir Singh urges PM for CBI probe into incident of sacrilege

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a CBI inquiry into an alleged incident of sacrilege at Bahbal Kalan in Faridkot district. (Representational Image) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a CBI inquiry into an alleged incident of sacrilege at Bahbal Kalan in Faridkot district. (Representational Image)

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a CBI inquiry into an alleged incident of sacrilege at Bahbal Kalan in Faridkot district. Addressing a gathering at Kotkapura, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief alleged that such incidents started being reported in Punjab “after the AAP’s entry” into the state.

Sukhbir said the state government had resolved around 30 cases of sacrilege and only the incident at Behbal Kalan remained unsolved. “I request the PM sahab to get a quick inquiry conducted into the case,” he told the gathering before the prime minister addressed it.

Sukhbir alleged that Arvind Kejriwal stayed at Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) leader Gurinder Singh’s residence in Moga last night and added that the extent to which the AAP supremo was “bent upon spoiling the atmosphere” in Punjab could be gauged from this.

He accused Gurinder of “killing a priest and inciting communal hatred by throwing cows’ tales in temples”.

Mounting an attack on the Congress, the deputy chief minister alleged that the party had committed the “biggest act of sacrilege” by sending tanks and artillery into the Darbar Sahab (Golden Temple).

Claiming that the AAP was no less, he said, “The AAP government bulldozed the historic piau (water kiosk) at Gurdwara Sisganj. It also showed disrespect to Sri Guru Granth Sahabji by comparing its poll manifesto with the holy book.”

Asserting that the country needed a strong prime minister, the Akali leader said, “Even Pakistan is wary of doing any mischief now.”

He said the NDA government had been good for Punjab with road infrastructure in the state witnessing a “tremendous improvement” during its rule, besides the grant of institutions like the AIIMS and IIM to the state.

Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, while speaking on the occasion, blamed the Congress for “taking Punjab’s water out of the state” and alleged that both the Congress and the AAP wanted to “take away half of the water left in the state”.

Asserting that the SAD-BJP government in Punjab had taken everyone along with it, he said, “We have beautified the precincts of the Darbar Sahab as well as developed the Ram Teerath Sthal and Guru Ravi Das shrine at Kuralgarh. We have devised a scheme to take the members of every religion on a pilgrimage to their holy places.”

Badal said under the NDA rule, the funds received by Punjab from the Centre had increased by 10 per cent and added that it was of “utmost importance” to Punjab that the same government continued in the state and at the Centre.

Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal, while speaking on the occasion, condemned the AAP for “launching a defamation campaign” against Parkash Singh Badal.

She said the chief minister had always worked selflessly for Punjabis and was known as the “champion of peace and communal harmony”.