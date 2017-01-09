Sukhbir Singh Badal kicks off Punjab campaign: ‘Jalalabad is special for me’

Sukhbir visited five villages where he spoke at length about his contribution to the constituency and criticised AAP. (File Photo) Sukhbir visited five villages where he spoke at length about his contribution to the constituency and criticised AAP. (File Photo)

ON DAY One of his campaign in Jalalabad on Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal president and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Jalalabad constituency is special for me. This is the reason I am contesting from this constituency for a third consecutive time. I have spent Rs 400 crore on upgrading sewerage and water works. A normal MLA wouldn’t have been able to spend more than 4 crores. This constituency is special, that’s why it’s development is also special for me.”

Sukhbir recalled at a rally in Jandwala Bheemeshah village that before he was elected MLA from Jalalabad for the first time in 2007, “the condition of this constituency was deplorable before I became the MLA and after that I have carried out so many works that no other MLA could have done”. Sher Singh Ghubaya of SAD was the MLA of Jalalabad before Sukhbir began contesting from this seat. Promising “full gear” development in the village in the coming five years, he said, “It will be a complete transformation.” Aam Aadmi Party has fielded its Sangrur MP and crowd-pulling stand-up comedian Bhagwant Mann from this constituency while Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

Sukhbir made it sure to keep Mann in the crosshairs of his speech. “What can you expect from a person who remains under the influence of alcohol. What good can he do for the masses? AAP has done no good even in Delhi. So, one cannot expect anything from them even in Punjab. Remember most of them are outsiders and have no knowledge about the issues of Punjab.” The Rai Sikh community plays a key role in this constituency, with nearly 30 per cent of the 1.90 lakh voters belonging to this Scheduled Caste community. The Kamboj community and some Other Backward Classes make up another big chunk of 50,000 voters. Last month, a prolonged stand-off between SAD and Ghubaya, now a party MP from Ferozepur, ended with Ghubaya’s son Devinder Singh Ghubaya, joining Congress, which could field him from Jalalabad. The Ghubayas belong to the Rai Sikh community and to offset their loss, Sukhbir has been reaching out to other Rai Sikh personalities in the constituency.

But, local residents said that with the Ghubayas no longer backing SAD, things may not be the same for the party. To underline the importance of the Rai Sikh vote, they point to Ghubaya’s two successive parliamentary wins, in 2009 and 2014, after he vacated the Jalalabad Assembly seat for Sukhbir in 2007. The second time, he defeated Sunil Jakhar of the Congress. Though Mann, who has been camping here for weeks, has been drawing huge crowds in his campaign, Congress supporters believe that if Devinder Ghubaya is named the candidate, the Rai Sikh vote would tilt in his favour.

Moga mayor Akshit Jain is in charge of Sukhbir’s campaign. Ashok Aneja, president of SAD’s Fazilka district unit, said, “Though Mann is able to gather people to listen to him, he will not be able to convert these into votes. We all are here to see the poll campaign of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal as he has to tour the whole of Punjab and once again his victory margin will be the highest.”

Sukhbir visited five villages – Jandwala Bheemeshah, Chak Dabwala, Sangrana, Arniwala and Kandhwala Hazur Khan – where he spoke at length about his contribution to the constituency and criticised AAP. In one of the villages, there was a slip of tongue when Sukhbir said that the worst political party in Punjab after Congress was Shiromani Akali Dal before he corrected himself and said that it was Aam Aadmi Party. However, people burst out laughing by then.

Interest-free loans for youth

Sukhbir promised interest-free loans of Rs 10 lakh for youth to start their own business if the SAD-BJP combine returns to power. He said the loans would be provided to the youth after giving them skill training so that they can become successful entrepreneurs. Badal also announced that the SAD-BJP alliance would launch a massive drive to provide pucca houses to all the houseless in the state. He assured the people that special emphasis would be given to the border belt, especially Ferozepur district, under this drive.