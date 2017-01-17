Sukhbir Singh Badal hits out at Navjot Singh Sidhu for ‘reverse sweep’

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo)

LASHING OUT at Navjot Singh Sidhu, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was in Ludhiana on Monday, said the former had no ideology as he has switched loyalty to Congress. “Now, Navjot Sidhu is calling Congress his mother but few months before, he was calling BJP his mother. If a leader like Sidhu keeps changing his mother, how can he be loyal to the people of Punjab,” said Sukhbir while addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana.

Replying to media further as to whether he would contest from another constituency apart from Jalalabad, Sukhbir said, “I will not change my constituency like Ravneet Bittu, Bhagwant Mann and Capt Amarinder Singh. As I am sure of my works done in my constituency.” He said Akali Dal would provide guide for Bittu and also request police to provide Pilot Gypsy as Bittu was new in Jalalabad.

Sukhbir said it’s the conspiracy of Rahul Gandhi to end the political career of Captain and Bittu against the Badal family as Rahul Gandhi is on the job to finish the Congress. Questioning the absence of Sidhu from Punjab, Sukhbir said the former will now visit Amritsar after two years and will be shocked to see the development. On the occasion, he also welcomed AAP leader Jyoti Mann who joined Shiromani Akali Dal in his presence. Mann had contested the Lok Sabha election from Jalandhar and lost. Welcoming her, Sukhbir said Jyoti Mann represents the Valmiki community and has a stronghold in Doaba.

Former AAP leader Jyoti Mann said she belonged to the Scheduled Caste community but AAP exploits the SCs and only uses them as vote bank. Aam Aadmi Party has made several promises to the SC, backward class and other communities in Delhi and Punjab, but in Delhi, class four employees were protesting against government because their demands were being ignored, alleged Mann. Replying to a query, Sukhbir said he would contest from Jalalabad only. “I will not leave my home constituency like Bhagwant Mann, Captain Amarinder and Ravnet Bittu is doing,” he retorted.