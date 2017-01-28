Sukhbir Singh Badal finally concedes: ‘triangular fight’ in Malwa

For the first time, Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday conceded the presence of AAP in 20-21 seats of Malwa region. Sukhbir, who was campaigning in Baghapurana and Nihal Singh Wala of Moga, said: “There is triangular contest in some seats in Malwa. However, the AAP can never form government in Punjab with presence in Malwa alone.”

He was campaigning for Tirath Singh Mahla at Baghapurana and S R Kler in Nihal Singh Wala. In his earlier statements, Sukhbir had clearly denied the presence of AAP in Punjab and said it was only SAD vs Congress contest in the 2017 polls. Taking a jibe at AAP as “chitti topiwalle”, Sukhbir earlier had said, “SAD is pitted only against Congress while AAP has no chance in Punjab.” However, he claimed that AAP has no presence in Majha and Doaba regions.