Stakes higher than ever, Sukhbir Singh Badal runs one-man show for party

Sukhbir Singh Badal at a poll rally in Punjab Tuesday. PTI Sukhbir Singh Badal at a poll rally in Punjab Tuesday. PTI

It is almost 10.30 am and “Kakaji”, as Sukhbir Singh Badal is called by supporters and SAD workers, is already late for a campaign meeting in Amritsar. The helicopter to ferry him is waiting about 3 km away. But Sukhbir is busy with last-minute instructions for aides. Fighting an election that many feel is too close to call, Sukhbir is micro-managing everything from campaign material to workers to rallies. In between, he has also taken it on himself to smooth ruffled egos and reassure rebels and workers angry with candidates, including some sitting MLAs and ministers, that everything will be taken care of.

Watch What Else Is Making News

It is a one-man show. And the stakes for him have never been as high as now. A victory will be his answer to those who call the 2012 victory a fluke, a case more of Congress losing than of SAD-BJP winning.

He has lined up some new schemes for the state’s 32 per cent Dalits that he wants to announce if SAD comes back to power. It was the Dalits along with SAD’s core constituency – rural, Panthic Sikhs – who brought the party back to power in 2012.

Does he expect the Dalits to stick with SAD? Will the youth vote for SAD?

“Look, the Dalits voted for us because they know what we can do for them. Look at the atta-dal scheme… look at the Shagun scheme. Dalits feel secure in our regime. We have worked tirelessly for their uplift. Why only Dalits, all sections are solidly behind us.”

He acknowledges every party has some support among the youth, but asserts, “Our group of youth is solidly with us. This is an election being fought on development. The youth know who will give them jobs, carry out development, bring in investment.”

His wife Harsimrat Badal, campaigning in Muktsar at about the same time, constantly refers to development done by the “Badal government”.

“See for yourself. Has such kind of development happened anywhere else?” she tells The Indian Express over phone. “People know who are working for them and who are only busy in causing a rift in society by committing acts of sacrilege or by joining hands with those who want to destroy the hard-earned peace in Punjab. How can AAP expect to win after being responsible for be-adbi of the Hazoor Sahib?”

Sukhbir too says AAP is not in the “race”. “That party is only in some pockets. It has absolutely no presence in Majha and Doaba. How can they think of being a serious player if they are completely missing from 48 seats? Voters know this party failed to provide any governance in Delhi and they now want to now flee to Punjab.”

Sukhbir also points at the absence of a “CM face” in AAP. “Punjab will never vote for a person who will come from Haryana or UP [a reference to Sanjay Singh] to rule. Such a person will only sell the interests of the state to the highest bidder or for political profit. AAP will not get more than 10-12 seats.”

But, talk to SAD workers and they grudgingly admit the fight is between Congress and AAP. “But, Sukhbirji is capable of turning the tide. We have not given up hope. There is possibility of a hung house and then both AAP and Congress will have to come begging to us for support,” says one worker.

SAD’s partner BJP has appeared to be lacking an effective campaign in its 23 seats. But ask Sukhbir about this and he disagrees. “Their [BJP] campaign is going very well. It has picked up in the last few days.”