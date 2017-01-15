Son turned out unworthy, mother remained same, BJP on Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu. Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab BJP on Sunday termed Navjot Singh Sidhu a ‘kapoot’ (an unworthy son) after he joined Congress party. “Sidhu used to call BJP his mother. He betrayed his mother who gave him a political stage, name, fame- everything; made him MP thrice, and his wife an MLA and then a Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS). The BJP only gave him, never took anything from him. Unfortunately, the son turned out to be unworthy, but the mother remained the same,” State BJP president Vijay Sampla said.

Reacting to a purported picture in which Sidhu is seen bowing down to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, Sampla said, “Till yesterday, Sidhu used to address Rahul as ‘Pappu’ and today the same ‘Pappu’ has become his political Guru”.

He (Sidhu) used to be vocal against Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh seeking an end to royalty. But today he sees a servant of Punjab in the same ‘Rajashahi’. His step is only driven by greed. It is sheer opportunism at play,” Sampla, a Union minister said.