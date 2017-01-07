SAD leader Sant Singh Brar’s son joins AAP

Vice-President of the Youth Akali Dal, Kuljeet Singh ‘Monty’ Brar on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Vice-President of the Youth Akali Dal, Kuljeet Singh ‘Monty’ Brar on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kuljeet Singh ‘Monty’ Brar, son of a senior Akali leader Sant Singh Brar on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh. Brar was currently serving as vice-president of the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) Malwa zone-1. He is son of senior SAD leader from Gidderbaha Assembly segment, Sant Singh Brar, said an AAP press release. Sant Singh Brar had contested the Assembly elections in 2012 on a SAD ticket from Gidderbaha.

Welcoming Brar in party fold, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said youth is the backbone of party and party assures them to provide a healthy future. Brar said that “people friendly” policies of AAP forced him to join the party. He said he will now work to strengthen party candidate Jagdeep Sandhu in Gidderbaha.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress on Saturday said several prominent Akali leaders from Barnala joined the party. Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh welcomed the Malwa leaders, including Amarjit Singh Anand (Senior Vice President, SAD, Malwa Zone 2), Sandeep Singla (Vice President, SAD, Malwa Zone 2), and Darshan Singh Mann (Vice President, SAD Beopar Cell), said a party release.

In addition, the national and state level bodies of the National Anti Corruption Council (Regd) also severed ties with SAD, with a large number of its activists from all over the state pledging allegiance to Amarinder Singh, it said. Prominent among them were the Council’s National President Bharat Bhushan and National Chairman GL Singla, who were accompanied by several businessmen and industrialists.