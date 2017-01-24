Situated on NH, Kurali and Kharar want to put a stop to traffic woes

Buses parked outside Kharar Bus Stand. Express Buses parked outside Kharar Bus Stand. Express

KHARAR AND Kurali towns are located on National Highway 21 which has an increasing volume of traffic. But both the towns lack proper bus stands.

Due to the lack of a proper bus stand, long traffic jams have become a routine at Kharar. The buses which ply through the town are usually parked along the road which pose problems for other vehicles.

Jatin Kumar, a resident of New Sunny Enclave, has been living in the town for the last 12 years and seen a drastic change in the town. He claims that the traffic volume has increased manifold in the last five years but the roads have not been widened.

“The bus stand is in a dilapidated state, it is on the road. Whenever buses stop, these choke the roads. The other vehicles cannot cross the roads,” Kumar adds.

Satwinder Singh, 72, another local resident, complains that the bus stand is around 20 years old. It has never been expanded but the number of buses has increased. The road outside the bus stand always remains overcrowded.

“Bus stand is one of the biggest demands of the residents, since the town is historic and was a tehsil when Ambala was the district and an important place for the British officers. It was always ignored by the successive governments,” Satwinder says.

Balbir Singh, an ex-serviceman, points out the increase in the road accidents and alleges that the traffic lights near the bus stand do not work most of the time which lead to traffic chaos.

“Everyday there is a road accident on this road, it has become a routine. Near the bus stand sometimes, we cannot cross the road even on foot,” he says.

Kuldeep Singh, a Kurali resident, says that like Kharar, Kurali, too, is located on NH 21 but there is no bus stand.

“There is nothing like a bus stand, passengers have to stand on the road to wait for buses which is risky as hundreds of heavy vehicles ply on the road everyday,” he says. Davinder Kaur, a private teacher and Kurali resident, alleges that the government has done nothing in the last 10 years. She says that the government has spent hundreds of crores on Mohali bus stand where all the buses do not go but at Kharar where the bus stand is needed the most but was never upgraded.

Sitting Congress MLA Jagmohan Singh Kang, who is also fighting the elections again, claims that new bus stand is his priority. He alleges that the SAD-BJP government has done nothing in the last 10 years for the construction of the bus stand.