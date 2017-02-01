Simarjit Singh Bains’ campaign vehicle vandalised, alleges SAD candidate’s hand

Simarjit Singh Bains. Simarjit Singh Bains.

A campaign vehicle of MLA Simarjit Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) was allegedly vandalised in his constituency, Atam Nagar, Tuesday. This comes a day after Congress candidate Kamaljit Karwal had alleged that his wife’s vehicle was attacked while campaigning. The constituency Atam Nagar has been declared ‘sensitive’ by the Election Commission. Bains alleged that his campaigning vehicle was vandalised at Jaimal road in New Janta Nagar Tuesday by “SAD workers.”

Shimlapuri Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The police have registered a case against unidentified suspects. The incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area.

Bains said that his campaigning vehicle fitted with LED screen was campaigning in New Janta Nagar area.

“When the vehicle reached near the office of SAD candidate Gurmeet Singh Kular, eight of his supporters turned up with swords and iron rods and started vandalising the vehicle and assaulted the driver,” said Bains.

A photojournalist with a vernacular was also allegedly assaulted and stopped from taking photos by the suspects.

Inspector Parveen Kumar, SHO, Shimlapuri police station said a case of attempt to murder had been registered.

SAD candidate Kular denied all allegations and said that Bains and Congress candidate are doing this to ‘grab headlines’. He denied any involvement of his supporters in the incident.

Bains, meanwhile, has written to the Election Commission alleging the hand of Akali Dal behind the incident.