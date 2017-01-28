Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks AAP: A week to go for polls, but no CM face

Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo) Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo)

ON A day when Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi declared Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief ministerial candidate, the party’s new entrant, Navjot Singh Sidhu, attacked Arvind Kejriwal, calling AAP a “bin dulhe ki baraat”. Addressing a rally at Galib Kalan village of Jagraon on Friday, Sidhu said, “Topiwale kaale angrez Kejriwal is celebrating a marriage when the groom is missing.”

He further said, “Baraat neeche khadi hai tey dulha gaayab hai. A week to go for polls and AAP is unaware of who their CM face would be. Topiwale are celebrating a marriage and groom is missing. The point is that he himself wants to become CM. People of Punjab should stop an outsider from ruling here,” as the audience burst out laughing.

Sidhu also called AAP “kaale angrez” (black foreigners) and said that “a group of 60 outsiders from Delhi are trying to rule Punjab”. The former cricketer said, “I call Kejriwal and his party kaale angrez. A group of outsiders from Delhi have been sent to Punjab to rule here. Kejriwal got scared when he came to know that I am joining Congress. Earlier, he wasn’t even ready to accommodate me in Punjab and as soon as I planned to join Congress, he offered me the deputy CM’s chair. This shows how selfish and power hungry this man is.”

Blasting the Badals, Sidhu said, “Only a week is left for polling. Now, these Akalis would come out of their holes like snakes at night with drugs and liquor. But you have to make a choice for your Punjab and its future.”