Punjab: Shoe thrown at Parkash Singh Badal at rally

A man hurled a shoe towards Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday in Ratta Khera village in Lambi Assembly constituency where Badal was campaigning for February 4 polls. Police identified the man who hurled the shoe from a distance of about 12 feet as Gurbachan Singh. Muktsar SSP Dhruman Nimbale said Gurbachan was the real brother of “Sarbat Khalsa” appointed parallel “jathedar” of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Amrik Singh Ajnala.

The man was taken into custody and a case under sections 355 ( Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) is being registered by the police, Nimbale said. The incident happened at about 1 pm.

Some reports said the spectacles CM was wearing broke as the shoe hit him. Nimbale however said “CM is fit and fine. Had anything of that sorts happened, CM would have sustained some injury. He is continuing with his tour in the constituency. The shoe hit him on part of his turban even as a security personnel tried to protect CM from getting hit.”

CM was learnt to be leaving the village after addressing a group of people when the incident happened. Reports said Gurbachan was angry over incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and alleged inaction by State government.

“Gurbachan said that he was angry over sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and government inaction,” Nimbale said, adding that the man claimed he was 39 year old. “But, he looks to be nearly 45-year-old,” SSP added.

Ratta Khera is the native village of Amrik Singh Ajnala. “Gurbachan Singh also lived in Ratta Khera village earlier, but had now shifted to Jhurar Khera village,” said a police official.

A police official said, it was a “Punjabi jutti” (a style of shoe generally worn in villagers) and thrown from a distance of 12 feet.

