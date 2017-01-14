Shiv Lal Doda files nomination as Independent from Abohar Vidhan Sabha

Shiv Lal Doda alias Sholly; left. Shiv Lal Doda alias Sholly; left.

Liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda alias Sholly, currently lodged in jail in connection with the murder of a Dalit boy, on Friday filed his nomination papers from Abohar Vidhan Sabha constituency as an Independent candidate, declaring assets worth over Rs 141 crore.

His nephew, Amit Doda, also an accused in the case, accompanied him while filing the nomination papers. SAD leaders of Abohar have openly supported the duo, who are lodged in Amritsar jail.

However, the constituency is with the BJP, according to the alliance agreement. Police brought Doda and Amit amid heavy security at 11 am for filing nomination papers at Abohar SDM Jaspreet Singh’s office.

“I will fight for Azaadi of Abohar.” This was the single line that Doda said while leaving in a police van after filing nomination, as he waved to his supporters.

The police said the court gave Doda permission only to file nomination and not campaigning. Therefore, he was not allowed to make any public speech or talk to the media.

In his affidavit, Doda mentioned two criminal cases that are pending against him – Bheem Taank murder case and Fazilka jail raid case. He was booked in yet another case in 1990 in Gurgaon under Excise Act for which he was imprisoned for two years along with Rs 1,000 fine.

Though Doda was not allowed to address the public, a roadshow was organised before his arrival that passed through Abohar main market till the Tehsil complex in his support. His supporters wore caps with a message on them, “Main Sholly hun… Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye…”

The entire arrangement of the roadshow was organised by SAD circle in-charge Ashok Ahuja. Lau Jakhar, SAD circle in-charge from Khuiyan Sarwar; Nirmala Bishnoi, SAD Mahila wing in-charge from Abohar; Suresh Satija and Harcharan Singh, SAD general secretaries of Fazilka; SAD leader Ashwini Jutra and others were present in the roadshow.

Meanwhile, the BJP fielded Arun Narang from the area. In 2012, Doda had contested as an Independent and lost the elections by 5,000 votes from Congress’s Sunil Jakhar.

Doda’s brother Abhishek Doda said: “Sunil Jakhar has got my brother framed in this wrong case and he was not linked with the murder. Jakhar fears that he will lose the elections if Doda contest the polls and hence he got him framed.”

Doda’s wife Sunita Doda and daughter-in-law Suhani Doda said: “We have complete faith in the judiciary. Now we have come in the public court and they will decide our fate.”

Meanwhile, Doda’s personal secretary Sanjay Vashisht said: “We will seek permission from the court for campaigning.

Doda’s assets Shiv Lal Doda’s total assets were worth Rs 141.85 crore out of which only Rs 20.25 crore was in his name and the rest Rs 121.6 crore was in the name of his wife, Sunita Doda. His movable assets were worth Rs 124.54 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 17.31 crore. Unlike Badals, he has a BMW, Mercedes Benz and other vehicles worth Rs 1.7 crore.