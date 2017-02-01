Himmat Singh Shergill a CM probable, AAP’s phone call ad tells voters in Majitha, Punjab

Himmat Singh Shergill was initially AAP candidate from Mohali Himmat Singh Shergill was initially AAP candidate from Mohali

Voters in Majitha Assembly constituency have been getting a call on their mobile phones, which is an advertisement by AAP, suggesting that Himmat Singh Shergill is claimant for the Chief Minister’s post.

Pitted against Punjab’s Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia from Majitha, Shergill was initially AAP candidate from Mohali. He, however, was named candidate against Majithia at a rally by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at Majitha on December 14, 2016.

AAP’s Majha media coordinator Gurbhej Singh said Shergill was one among the two-three names doing the rounds for CM’s post in case the party formed the government in the state.

AAP has not announced its CM candidate for Punjab despite pressure by opposition parties. In the phone call, there is a recorded conversation of an imaginary couple in which husband tells wife, “Basant Kure, have you heard that our Majitha AAP candidate is a claimant for the CM’s post?” An excited wife replies, “Oh really. Then it would be great for Majitha. We would get jobs and good infrastructure.”

Gurbhej said the advertisement was to attract voters. “Shergill is not our official CM candidate. But surely, his name is among two or three names making the rounds for the post,” he said.

Congress has fielded Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia from Majitha, where Rahul Gandhi too held a rally recently.