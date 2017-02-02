Shaken locals say no interest left in polls; parties blame each other

Bhatinda: Punjab DGP Suresh Arora inspecting a wrecked vehicle in which an IED blast took place yesterday, in Maur, Bhatinda on Wednesday. PTI Photo. Bhatinda: Punjab DGP Suresh Arora inspecting a wrecked vehicle in which an IED blast took place yesterday, in Maur, Bhatinda on Wednesday. PTI Photo.

Shaken by Tuesday’s bomb blast that killed six people including three children, residents of this town say they have lost interest in the election. “I feel like staying away from this kind of a democratic process,” said an angry Jeevan Kumar Garg, a trader. “Two families who lost their two children are known to us. I am shocked. We will rather stay away and not vote if politics means killing innocents,” he said. Visibly shaken, Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, who told The Indian Express he was undoubtedly the target of the terror attack, has called off his campaign. AAP candidate Jagdev Singh Kamalu too suspended his campaign for a day. SAD candidate Janmeja Singh Sekhon, currently a minister, however, addressed a meeting in the constituency. All three visited the homes of the dead to console with the families.

Shopkeepers who gathered silently around the site of the blast said this was the first time they had seen something like this.

“I am 60 years old. I have seen so many elections and have been voting for 40 years now. But I have seen this kind of violence for the first time. This was something unheard of in this constituency even during the days of terrorism,” said Santokh Singh, another shopkeeper.

While the town struggles to make sense, political parties have blamed each other. Asha Kumari, general secretary of Congress who visited Maur on Wednesday, said the blast was the handiwork of “extremist forces” lying dormant in Punjab and waiting for an open field to strike.

She accused AAP of tying up with such forces, citing Arvind Kejriwal’s overnight stay at the home of an ex-militant in Moga last week. “I am told he stayed with another ex-militant at Maur when he came here.”

She said she had advised Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh to be careful as he could be the prime target of such forces as Congress was sweeping the polls.

Amarinder too attacked AAP, saying it was “promoting” Punjab militants such as the Khalistan Commando Force.

“Maur blast blame lies on Kejriwal’s shoulders. It shows that inoperative terror cells of the Khalistanis are again getting active.” Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal also blamed AAP, saying Kejriwal was hobnobbing with radicals.

AAP candidate Kamalu denied the allegations and blamed the SAD-BJP government’s “intelligence failure”. He said he had spoken to Jassi soon after the incident to enquire about his well being.