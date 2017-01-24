Sampla visits PM Modi’s rally venue to oversee preparations

Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla in Jalandhar Monday. Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla in Jalandhar Monday.

UNION MINISTER and Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla on Monday took stock of the preparations for the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to be held here at PAP Jalandhar on January 27. He was accompanied by Punjab BJP affairs in-charge Prabhat Jha. Modi is scheduled to address a massive rally at the PAP ground here around 1 pm on Friday. Sampla visited the venue and discussed arrangements with the local district administration and police officials. A huge pandal is being put up along with security arrangements.

Besides, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign for BJP candidates in Abohar, Fazilka, Firozepur, Pathankot, Mukerian and Rajpura during his two-day tour on January 24-25.

Sharing details of Rajnath’s whistlestop tour, state BJP secretary Vineet Joshi said, “Rajnath Singh will be reaching Abohar on Tuesday morning and address a public meeting there for party candidate Arun Narang. The Union Home Minister will then fly to Fazilka to campaign for Surjit Kumar Jyani. Then, he will leave for Firozepur to canvass for Sukhpal Singh Nannu. After an overnight halt in Firozepur, Rajnath ji will arrive in Pathankot on Wednesday morning to campaign for Dinesh Singh Babbu (Sujanpur), Seema Kumari (Bhoa) and Ashwani Sharma (Pathankot). Later in the day, the senior party leader will reach Mukerian where he will vouch for Arunesh Kumar. Singh will sum up his tour by campaigning for Harjit Singh Grewal in Rajpura.”