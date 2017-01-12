Sahnewal constituency: From international cricket stadium to airport, AAP Punjab candidate promises moon

From an international cricket stadium to an airport — one of the youngest candidatse in fray this Punjab polls has promised moon to the residents of Sahnewal, a rural constituency in Ludhiana. A 25-year-old law graduate, Harjot Singh Bains is one of the youngest Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates pitted against SAD minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon from Sahnewal.

Watch What Else is Making News



Releasing the manifesto for Sahnewal Tuesday in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Bains in his document titled ‘Saade Supneeyan Da Sahnewal’ (Sahnewal of our Dreams) has listed 21 promises. The document promises an international cricket stadium which will be the pride of Ludhiana.

The manifesto also promises that “efforts will be made to restart the domestic airport lying dysfunctional at Sahnewal and to upgrade it to an international one.” For farmers, Bains promised a food processing park in Mattewara and a farmers’ training centre.