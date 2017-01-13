SAD repeats four MLAs who won by a whisker in 2012

Adaish Partap Singh Kairon, CM’s son-in-law who won Patti seat by 59 votes, is in fray again Adaish Partap Singh Kairon, CM’s son-in-law who won Patti seat by 59 votes, is in fray again

On four seats, Shiromani Akali Dal is fielding the same candidates who won with narrow margins in the 2012 Assembly elections, with two of them just scraping through. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Adaish Partap Singh Kairon, the son-in-law of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, had the second lowest winning margin in 2012. He defeated Harminder Singh Gill of Congress by only 59 votes in the Patti Assembly segment. Kairon had polled 64,414 votes while Gill got 64,355 votes.

The lowest victory margin of 31 votes in 2012 was of Avinash Chander of SAD, who recently quit the party after being denied a ticket this time.

In Patti, both Kairon and Gill have been fielded again by their respective parties. While Congress hopes that SAD’s anti-incumbency will work to Gill’s advantage, SAD hopes the triangular contest with the entry of AAP may work in its favour.

Another MLA whop won in 2012 with a narrow margin is Joginder Singh of SAD, who will once again face Satkar Kaur of Congress, who he defeated last time by 107 votes in Ferozepur Rural constituency.

The third case is of SAD’s Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala, who had won by 1,237 votes from Ajnala constituency, defeating Harpartap Singh Ajnala of Congress. SAD and Congress are going with the same candidates this time too.

Janmeja Singh Sekhon, who had won from Maur with a margin of 1,388 votes, is SAD’s nominee from Maur again.

From among the candidates it has announced so far, Congress too has given tickets to at least three such candidates, namely Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Ajaib Singh Bhatti.

While Bajwa and Sarkaria would contest from the same constituencies as in 2012, Bhatti has been fielded from another constituency this time. Bajwa had defeated SAD’s Nirmal Singh Kahlon in Fatehgarh Churian constituency by 875 votes. SADis fielding Kahlon once again.

Similarly, Sarkaria had defeated Vir Singh Lopoke of SAD by 1,084 votes in Raja Sansi constituency. They have again fielded by respective parties from the same constituency.

Ajaib Singh Bhatti, who had won with a margin of 1,297 votes from Bhucho Mandi constituency, is Congress nominee from Malout this time.

SAD has also given party tickets to two leaders who contested against each other in Jagraon last time, with only 204 votes between winner and loser.

S R Kler of SAD was the winner, defeating Isher Singh Meherban, who contested as the Congress candidate. While SAD has fielded Kler from Nihalsinghwala this time, Isher Singh Meherban who quit Congress to join SAD, has been named as the party candidate from Payal constituency.