SAD leaders oppose Gill’s nomination from Kharar

THE ANNOUNCEMENT of realtor Ranjeet Singh Gill as the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Kharar on Sunday was met with opposition from leaders of the party. Among those who are opposing the move is senior party leader and the SAD district president Ujagar Singh Badali. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Ujagar Singh Badali, who wanted the ticket for his daughter Paramjeet Kaur Badali who is the chairperson of Zila Parishad, said “he was deeply hurt over the decision”.

“I have been working for the last 40 years in the area as a loyal party worker and was also an MLA. Gill is not even a member of the party and most people do not know him. I will meet my supporters in a day or two and then decide my future course of action,” said Ujagar Singh. He said that all the members of Zila Parishad were with him and he would also hold a meeting with them to decide whether they should support Gill or not. A youth leader of the party, Gurpartap Singh Padiala, wanted to contest from Kharar, where his family has a support base. While Padiala was not available for comment, one of his close associates said that the party should have given ticket to him.

“It was in 1997 that the SAD had won Kharar seat and it was a member of the Padiala family who was contesting. After that, the party has always suffered defeat here. Now the new generation wanted to come forward but they were denied the ticket. It could have some repercussions,” said a party leader. However, speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Gill said that he would take everybody along. Asked about opposition by Badali, he said that he could understand it as Badali was a senior leader but he would meet him and convince him for his support.

Gill, who did his graduation from Government College, Ropar, was the sarpanch of his native village Majri Jattan in Ropar district from 1992 to 1997. After completing his term, he became a member of Ropar Block Samiti and in 2000, he moved to Mohali where he started his housing projects. In 2014, Gill moved to Chandigarh. Gill is currently heading Gillco Group of companies which has completed 14 different projects in the last 15 years. Gill’s group is also running a private school at Kharar.