SAD, Congress in alliance looted Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that Akali Dal and Congress “in alliance” have “looted” Punjab for decades. Both the parties “in alliance have looted” Punjab for decades and their leaders “have common business interests”. With AAP emerging on the political map of Punjab, they fear that “their illegal trades and misdeeds” will be exposed, he alleged while addressing a rally here.

“This fact has stands approved as neither Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi nor the party’s state unit chief Amarinder Singh mentioned the involvement of revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia in drug trade during their recent rally at Majitha,” Kejriwal claimed. Majithia is seeking re-election for the third time from Majitha constituency. Congress has fielded Sukhjinder Raj Singh against him while AAP’s candidate is Himmat Singh Shergill from this high-profile seat.

“Majithia and his friends have implicated innocent people, who raised their voices against the oppression, in false cases and Aam Aadmi Party will ensure that these cases are closed and the real culprits behind ruining Punjab are brought to the book,” he claimed.

Speaking about AAP’s zero tolerance towards drugs, Kejriwal claimed, “Everybody knows Majithia and his goons have ruined the youth of the state by patronising drug trade. Majithia and his aides involved in drug trade will be in jail after AAP forms government in Punjab.”

The Delhi Chief Minister appealed to the people not to let their votes get divided among corrupt parties and help AAP in forming the government and usher Punjab into a new era of prosperity.

About on the development works carried out by his party in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “During a short span of time, despite several hurdles laid by the Modi government, AAP has brought a sea change by opening state-of-the-art mohalla clinics and schools of international quality for the public.”

He exhorted people to vote for Shergill, the AAP candidate from Majitha Assembly constituency and Upkar Singh Sandhu the party nominee for the bypoll in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.

Kejriwal claimed that AAP is the only party that has the vision to restore the glory of Punjab by reviving its industry, agriculture, education and health sectors that have suffered a huge setback due to the “anti-people” policies of SAD-BJP and Congress.