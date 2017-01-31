SAD candidate releases 17-point vision document before elections

SAD CANDIDATE from Mohali Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu released his 17-point vision document for the constituency on Monday. Sidhu promised that he would make the city a metro and turn it into an IT hub. “MLA should be educated and experienced enough to understand the pulse of people and he should have the confidence to convince the state government to release grants to fulfil demands. We have witnessed that under the SAD regime. Mohali is given priority,” added Sidhu.

While releasing his vision document, he said that since the Congress was short of ideas, they were now making tall promises after distributing suits and shawls. But people of Mohali were wise and educated enough to understand such gimmicks.

In his 17-point vision document, Sidhu promised establishment of all women police stations, multipurpose open air sports park and gyms in villages, affordable housing, initiation of developmental works in all the 50 wards, 24-hour drinking water supply, ensuring 24-hour drinking water supply, ward clinics, completion of the Sainik Sadan in Phase X, local bus service, free wi-fi connectivity, construction of public eco-toilets, setting up of more educational institutions, implementation of need-based policy, conversion of streetlights into smart LED, upgradation of the infrastructure and facilitating the IT and manufacturing industry, extension of public bicycle tracks, shifting of high- voltage cables from Industrial Area, and wards to be formed into appropriate size clusters for setting up of modern fire brigades centres in the city.