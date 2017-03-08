SAD-BJP to form govt for third consecutive time in Punjab: Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has exuded confidence that the SAD-BJP combine would form the third consecutive government in the state.

The chief patron of the Shiromani Akali Dal was on a visit to Muktsar district Tuesday. After interacting with the SAD activists, Badal said he was confident of the SAD-BJP securing a majority in the just-concluded state Assembly polls and forming the government for the third consecutive time.

He also talked about the 2012 state election when the SAD-BJP formed the government, despite several surveys claiming otherwise.

Deputy Chief Minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal accompanied the chief minister during the visit.

Assembly election was held in Punjab on February 4. The results will be declared on March 11.