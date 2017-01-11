RTI activist approaches EC: ‘pick and choose’ policy in Punjab police transfers

AN RTI activist from Nawahshahr has filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the alleged ‘pick and choose’ policy being adopted by the Punjab government pertaining to the transfers of Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in Punjab. Social workers Balwant Singh Khera and RTI activists Parvinder Singh Kittna demanded immediate action on their complaint.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

In the complaint, they mentioned that in the Punjab Assembly Elections there is definitely a possibility of partial role being played by the Punjab Police because the state government in contravention of the instructions issued by the Election Commission, instead of posting IPS officers as SSPs, has posted PPS officers as SSPs in some districts including Roopnagar, Gurdaspur, Barnala, Khanna and Jagraon.

Even some IPS officers who have been entrusted Command of the different districts are also considered close to ruling parties. “It appears that in the transfer orders of some police officers on January 6, 2017 the criteria of seniority and performance could not be taken into consideration, rather junior officers having closeness with ruling parties have been posted as SSPs by adopting the policy of pick and choose,” says the complaint.