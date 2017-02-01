RSS workers back Navjot Kaur Sidhu in Amritsar

Navjot Kaur Sidhu. Express photo Navjot Kaur Sidhu. Express photo

Having worked for RSS and BJP for 34 years, Nirmal Singh Walla recently joined Congress along with cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, a former BJP Lok Sabha member whose wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, till recently, represented Amritsar East Assembly constituency as a BJP MLA and is now in fray for the same seat as a Congress candidate. Singh says he came out of BJP, and not the RSS, just to support Sidhu. “BJP didn’t value my contribution for 34 years, which is why I left it. Otherwise, I am still with RSS and will continue working for it,” he says.

Asked about ideological differences between Congress and RSS, he says, “I have quit BJP to support a person (Navjot Singh Sidhu), not a party (Congress).”

Nirmal Singh is not alone. There are many local supporters and workers of BJP who have quit the party, but have not lost love for RSS. There are others who have not quit BJP, but have a soft corner for the Sidhu couple.

Surjit Aggarwal, president of BJP’s Amritsar East unit who was formerly with the Vishav Hindu Parisahd, says, “I have respect for the Sidhu couple. But I cannot quit BJP for them. We didn’t had much interaction with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Navjot Kaur Sidhu, however, was frequent at the RSS shakhas and she is a good human being. This is the reason that the couple have not uttered a single word against RSS or BJP even after joining Congress. Their heart is still with us (RSS and BJP).”

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been avoiding making any direct attack on BJP even after joining Congress.

Former VHP general secretary Sanjeev Khanna says, “There are many BJP workers who have quit the party for Navjot Singh Sidhu, but it doesn’t mean they have quit RSS. Political support is individual matter.” Khanna is actively working to support BJP in city.

Navjot Mahajan, former Bajrang Dal leader, says, “There are many like me who have been RSS workers. My family has been associated with RSS for the last three generations. But we are supporting Navjot Singh Sidhu. We have not joined Congress, but we will still vote for Sidhu The Sidhu couple has great respect for Hindu culture. We would love it if both come back to BJP in future.”

“RSS never dictates who its workers should vote for. It is an individual decision. RSS has nothing to do with it,” said a district-level RSS leader.