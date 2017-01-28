Rebel SAD MP Sher Singh Ghubya’s ‘sex tape’ goes viral, blames Deputy CM

Ghubaya (right) with Congress MP and candidate from Jalalabad Ravneet Bittu at the press conference in Jalalabad. Gurmeet Singh Ghubaya (right) with Congress MP and candidate from Jalalabad Ravneet Bittu at the press conference in Jalalabad. Gurmeet Singh

SAD MP Sher Singh Ghubaya has courted controversy after a four-and-a-half minute video where he is allegedly seen in a compromising position with a woman at a hotel has gone viral. The Ferozepur MP, who is campaigning for his son contesting on a Congress ticket from Fazilka for the first time, blamed Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal for the video. Ghubaya, who for the first time shared the stage with Congress in Jalalabad, said, “SAD is staring at defeat in Jalalabad and Fazilka and is now resorting to blackmail and pressure tactics to hurt my character.”

Once a confidant of Sukhbir, the SAD MP, who was sitting next to Jalalabad’s Congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu to address the media, said, “I have a big threat to my life and I demand central forces for my personal security immediately.”

Ghubaya, who is yet to quit SAD, said, “I will remain in SAD till my full term as MP and will fight them politically.” Bittu, the Congress candidate from Jalalabad, said, “This clearly shows SAD’s frustration in Jalalabad and Fazilka. I demand the intervention of the Election Commission into this CD episode and investigation by any central agency.”