Reaching out to youth in Chandigarh: EC takes to social media, number of young voters goes up

THE ELECTION Commission is making extensive use of social media in order to reach out to young voters for Punjab Assembly polls. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, took to social media on December 5 last year and claims that it has been successful in increasing the number of young voters from 10 per cent to 40 per cent in the state, aided by the social media initiative. The office is present on all social media platforms: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

A post uploaded by the office in Punjabi was seen by 1.02 lakh people. Reaching out to the youth of Punjab, the post in Punjabi was released on Anti-corruption Day and said, “Bina lalch, bina darr, bina dabav, iss bar vote karega poora Punjab (Punjab voters will caste their votes this time, without greed, without fear and without pressure).”

In one month’s time, the CEO office was able to reach out to 13,56,775 people, the majority of whom fall in the age group of 18 to 34 years. “The number of youths enrolled with the CEO office in August 2016 was only 10 per cent of the voters. The percentage has increased to 40 per cent by January this year, after we started using social media to reach out to the youth,” Sibin C, additional chief electoral officer, told Chandigarh Newsline.

The most watched video on the social media platforms is the one wherein the election date was announced on January 4 this year. The video was seen by around two lakh people. “There are a string of comments which are available on social media wherein the young voters have raised issues like the voter cards not having reached them. This complaint has come especially from those who had applied for the voter I-cards online. We have responded to all issues,” added Sibin.

An online survey was conducted by the department in which 40,000 voters participated. In the survey, the CEO office asked which one quality Punjab’s prospective leaders should have. “The maximum number of people wanted the leader to be honest. Forty-three per cent people wanted an honest person to lead the state while 29 per cent looked for a visionary person,” said Sibin.