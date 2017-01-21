Rashtrapati Bhavan writes to EC: Check use of President’s photos for political purposes

President Pranab Mukherjee photos used by congress party in a election campaign posted in Punjab. President Pranab Mukherjee photos used by congress party in a election campaign posted in Punjab.

Rashtrapati Bhavan has written to Election Commission over use of President Pranab Mukherjee’s photos for political purposes by any party in the upcoming state elections, saying that the “President is above party politics.” The letter goes on add that neither any photos of the president “nor anything related to him in his capacity as the President can or should be used for any political purposes.”

Watch What Else is Making news



Serving as a warning to all political parties contesting the polls the letter condones the practice of using the President’s office for gaining political brownie points in the run to the elections, saying that “All political parties should desist from ever linking the President to any political party in any manner for political goals.”

The letter issued to Election commission was in response to news report that appeared in India Express and Financial captioned as “Pranab pictures on Cong posters under EC scanner.”

The Rashtriya Bhavan in quick response to these reports has asked the Election commission to take all necessary steps to ensure that “neutrality” of the President office is not breached in any manner.

The news report about the photo of the President in hoardings along with other leaders of a political party is currently being looked into by Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner and the District Election Officer.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd