Mohali: Rally held to encourage physically challenged to use right to vote

A SPECIAL rally to encourage the physically challenged in the district was conducted here under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Programme on Monday. The election staff motivated the people to use their voting right to take part in the democratic process.

Dr Nayan Bhullar, the nodal officer of SVEEP, said that during the rally, the physically challenged people were encouraged to use their right to cast vote in the Assembly elections on February 4.

Poonam Chaudhary, election coordinator for persons with disabilities, was present. As many as 80 people took part in the rally and Bhullar explained them the special arrangements made for them.