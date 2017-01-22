Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina bats for border area development through central grants

BJP-SAD alliance candidate for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina on Sunday batted for border areas development, through central grants. (Source: Express Photo) BJP-SAD alliance candidate for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina on Sunday batted for border areas development, through central grants. (Source: Express Photo)

BJP-SAD alliance candidate for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina on Sunday batted for border areas development, through central grants. Addressing various election rallies at Bhakna, Mulla Behram, and Khasa, he promised the voters compensation for farmers with land across barbed wire fence on international border, strengthening of road network and basic amenities.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

He said that the border areas need more work on education and health services and he would seek a special package. Chhina said the SAD-BJP government which is force behind social unity in Punjab, had undertaken tremendous development works.

“The development is a continuous process and once the SAD-BJP form the government for the third consecutive time in state, it will further speed up the works for public good,” said Chhina while addressing the voters at Bhakna. He said that the Congress which plays divisive politics was responsible for the insurgency in Punjab which affected the border districts the most.

“This also affected the development process. But after the alliance government under Parkash Singh Badal came into existence it started the process strengthening the public infrastructure,” he said. He said that previous MPs Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh ignored the constituency and did not bring even one notable development project for the area.

He said Modi government in the Centre has initiated various pro-farmers and pro-poor policies and rural development is its one of the primary focus. “Under the Swachh Bharat programme, building of toilets is being sponsored and poor are taking advantage of it. Houses for the poor, strengthening of roads, educational institutions and health facilities is also on cards and we should make optimum use of PM Narendra Modi’s visionary public oriented policies and programmes,” said Chhina.