Rajinder Kaur Bhattal promises job to 1 from each family; gyms for youths

Former chief minister of Punjab Rajinder Kaur Bhattal on Monday said if Congress came to power, it would provide employment to one member from each family within 100 days and Rs five lakh to youth clubs in villages to set up gyms. Congress, which has always been in forefront to champion cause and welfare of poor and downtrodden, would also give plot of five marlas (unit of land) to each of the family living below poverty line (BPL), said the Congress veteran who is slugging it out against finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa of SAD from Lehragagga rural seat.

Addressing a series of meetings in various villages, Bhattal said Rs 2.5 lakh would be given to BPL families for construction of houses. Announcing more sops, she said BPL families would be given 35 kilogrammes wheat, pulses, tea, milk and other essential items at very subsidised rates if Congress came to power.

Bhattal said blue cards issued by the Badal government have become redundant and that new ration cards with different colour would be issued to poor people.

Women groups in villages would be provided annual grant of Rs five lakh for self-employment initiatives and ventures, she said, adding that youth clubs in villages would be provided Rs five lakh as financial aid to set up gyms and to take care of their diet.

Bhattal requested people to overwhelmingly vote for Congress, saying any vote to AAP and Akalis is a wastage.

Exuding confidence that Congress would win 80 seats and form the next government, she said that people of Punjab are waiting for this opportunity to vote-out the corrupt Akali government.