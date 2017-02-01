Rajasansi Assembly constituency: AAP candidate is a Bhindranwale look-alike, and an admirer too

Pictures of Jagjot Singh Khalsa, AAP candidate from Rajasansi Assembly constituency in Amritsar district, on party posters are often mistaken for that of Bhindranwala. (File) Pictures of Jagjot Singh Khalsa, AAP candidate from Rajasansi Assembly constituency in Amritsar district, on party posters are often mistaken for that of Bhindranwala. (File)

While AAP national convener and Delhi CM has been accused of staying at the home of an ex-militant, here is an AAP candidate who not only looks like slain Sikh extremist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, but also has respect for him.

Pictures of Jagjot Singh Khalsa, AAP candidate from Rajasansi Assembly constituency in Amritsar district, on party posters are often mistaken for that of Bhindranwala, who was killed during Operation Blue Star in 1984.

Jagjot Singh knows it, but says Bhindranwala is a respected figure for him. He claims the issue of alleged violation of human rights in Punjab after 1984 is there in the minds of AAP workers, though it doesn’t reflect in the party manifesto.

“Yes, very often, I am mistaken for Bhindranwale because our faces resemble. In fact, a news channel in Punjab had run a story on my posters with party chief Arvind Kejriwal claiming his picture was published with Bhindranwala. But they soon took it off as they realised their mistake. I have respect for Bhindranwala.

There was propaganda against him and now this propaganda has been failing and truth is coming out,” Jagjot Singh says. AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khera had visited European countries in May 2016 and made a statement after returning to India that a section of NRIs wants party to commit to taking stringent action against all those police officers, including Sumedh Saini, Izhar Alam, who had violated human rights and killed many Sikh youths in alleged fake encounters during the militancy era in the state.

Though AAP has made no specific commitment on these issues, its manifesto, however, reads, “Specific complaints into past violations of human rights will be investigated.” Jagjot Singh says, “I am a local leader. The party high command knows it better. But what I know is that the party has all these issues of human rights violations, 84 riots and Sikh prisoners in mind. All these issues will be addressed. We will pass resolutions in Punjab Assembly regarding these issues and it has never happened in past.”

“It is true that police officers on high ranks had killed innocent Sikhs, who were not involved in militancy, in fake encounters. Such officers will be punished,” he says. On why his party shies away from mentioning these issues in the manifesto, Jagjot Singh says, “We have not said it, but we will do it without saying it. If you have no intention of keeping a commitment, you won’t do it even if it is in written. It is all about your intention.”

Jagjot Singh is facing off SAD candidate Veer Singh Lopoke and Congress candidate Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria from Rajasansi.

“People are not vocal, but they are with us. Many tell us not to go by SAD flags on their houses. They assured us their votes will be for us,” he says.