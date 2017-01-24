Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Badal, Majithia strongholds

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

AICC VICE-PRESIDENT Rahul Gandhi will challenge the Badal-Majithia family by addressing rallies in their respective bastions during his upcoming visit to Punjab. The party is also likely to announce Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief ministerial candidate during his Lambi rally. Rahul Gandhi will be in Punjab from January 27 to 29 to campaign for the party candidates. Sources said he would be addressing rallies in strategically important constituencies of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s Lambi, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Jalalabad and his brother-in-law Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s Majitha.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Sources said declaration of Amarinder as CM candidate was on the cards. Party strategist Prashant Kishor wanted it to be timed just ahead of the election. “In all likelihood, he [Rahul] will announce Amarinder as the CM candidate while challenging the incumbent chief minister. It would be a message for the electorate that the party had fielded their CM candidate against the incumbent CM. It will take Congress campaign to a higher pitch,” said a source adding that by attacking the Badals and Majithia on their turf, the party wanted to quell the Aam Aadmi Party “propaganda” of a “nexus” between Amarinder and Badals.

This is the first time that Rahul will be addressing a rally for Amarinder. The Punjab Congress president, considered a charismatic leader, has been doing without party bigwigs in his political battles. Even when he took on BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley in Amritsar, no central leader had canvassed for him.

The week after Republic Day would see heightened political activity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigning for SAD-BJP candidates on January 27 in Jalandhar and January 29 in Ludhiana. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, too, would return to Punjab on January 27.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will also be in Ludhiana on January 29.