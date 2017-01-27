Rahul Gandhi blames Badals for Punjab drug menace, names Capt. Amarinder Singh as CM candidate

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

Sounding the poll bugle for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi declared that Captain Amarinder Singh would be the party’s chief ministerial candidate. Launching a full-frontal attack against the Badals, Rahul blamed the ruling Akali Dal for failing to act against the drug problem ailing the state. “Guru Nanak said ‘everything is yours, nothing is mine’ and the Akali Dal says ‘everything is mine,'” said Rahul addressing an election rally on Majithia. Rahul accused the Badals of “hurting” Punjab by distributing its resources among themselves. “After Badals came to power in Punjab, they took everything — Punjab’s water, energy and resources and divided amongst themselves and left nothing for the people of Punjab,” he said.

He also charged the Badals for doing little for Punjab farmers. “Whenever a farmer sees clouds (badal), he becomes happy that there will be rain and his crops will be good, but that’s not the case in Punjab as Badals don’t give water in Punjab,” he said.

On the drug menace that has gripped Punjab in the last few years, Rahul said the Congress government, if elected to power, will enact a law that would “make everyone shiver at the first thought of drugs”. “Four years back, I said that 70 per cent youth are affected by drugs. Badals made fun of me. Now whole Punjab is saying what I had said,” Rahul claimed. Rahul is on a three-day visit to Punjab, where he will hold joint rallies with Amarinder and Navjot Singh Sidhu in Jalalabad and Lambi. Rahul will also campaign in Rampura Phul, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda Urban, besides Majthia on Friday. Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11.

Here are the highlights from the Congress rally in Majithia:

2: 01 pm: Modiji claims to fight against corruption, then how can he support Akali Dal? Whole nation knows it (Akali Dal) has ruined Punjab.

2:00 pm: Amarinder Singh will be the chief minister, but he will not be alone, thousands of Congress ministers will be with him.

1: 55 pm: Guru Nanak said, “Everything is yours, nothing is mine,” and the Akali Dal says ,”Everything is mine.”

1: 50 pm: Captain Amarinder Singh will be Punjab’s upcoming chief minister.

1: 49 pm: Whoever has hurted Punjab, we will put them all in jail. We will fight in support of Punjab.

1: 47 pm: I just want to say a few things, we(Congress) will form such law and government against drugs in Punjab that will make everyone shiver at the first thought of drugs.

1: 43 pm: Wherever you go in Punjab, you will only find buses of the Badal family to travel.

1: 41 pm: After Badals came to power in Punjab, they took everything — Punjab’s water, energy and resources and divided amongst themselves and left nothing for people of Punjab.

1: 40 pm: In every industry, every business the people of Punjab have to give something or the other to the Badals.

1:30 pm: Whenever a farmer sees clouds (badal), he becomes happy that there will be rain and his crops will be good, but that’s not the case in Punjab as Badals don’t give water in Punjab.

1: 35 pm: I said four years back also that 70% youth are affected by drugs. Badals made fun of me. Now whole Punjab is saying what I said.

