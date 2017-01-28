SAD president Sukhbir Badal is symbol of corruption: Rahul Gandhi in Jalalabad

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stepped up his attack against the ruling Badals, calling Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal a “symbol of corruption” and asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the air on why he was seeking votes for the “corrupt” if he was fighting against the menace.

The Nehru-Gandhi scion attacked the Akalis for allegedly plundering Punjab and appealed people to vote for the Congress in the February 4 polls “to transform Punjab”. Rahul said that on one hand PM Modi says he is fighting corruption, but maximum corruption takes place in only one state in the country and its symbol is Sukhbir Singh Badal. He said that at the time of the Congress government, Basmati was sold at Rs 4,000 but now under Akali Dal government, the rates have come down to Rs 2,000.

Launching a full-frontal attack on the Badals, Rahul once again said that they have ruined the entire industry because only Badal family can run business in the state. In every industry or business, there is some share of the Badals.

He opined that the Congress does not make false promises. He said, “We do what we say. We promised NREGA, food security. We fulfilled everything. The Atta-Dal scheme that Akali Dal is running is also a scheme by the Congress government and was devised by Manmohan Singh.

Rahul vowed to go hard against the menace of drugs, “anti-drugs law”, if the Congress was voted to power. Vowing to root out the drug menace in the state, Rahul said,” When I said 70% of youth in Punjab take drugs, I was made fun of. I love Punjab and I had spoken the truth of Punjab. What I said then, the entire Punjab is saying now. Akali Dal is saying the same thing. Aam Aadmi Party is saying the same thing.” “All those who are ruining the state with drugs will be jailed when we come to power,” he added.

The Punjab polls to be held on February 4 will see a triangular battle between the ruling BJP-SAD alliance, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party.

