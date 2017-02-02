Powers which broke Punjab are trying to come together again: Rahul Gandhi in Lambi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Lambi (Punjab). (Source: ANI photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Lambi (Punjab). (Source: ANI photo)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Punjab’s Lambi on Thursday a few days ahead of elections in the state. In his address, Gandhi said, “Only Congress can bring everyone together, the powers that have broken Punjab, are trying to come to power again.” The Congress vice-president also sought to garner support for Captain Amarinder Singh when he said, “Amarinder Singh will become Punjab’s Chief Minister, he will work for you here and I will do the same in Lok Sabha in Delhi.”

Making five promises in Lambi, Rahul Gandhi said, “Punjab according to Guru stands for five promises. today on behalf of Captain Amarinder Singh, I want to make five promises, and if we fulfill these, Punjab will change. Badal government has spread drugs in whole Punjab.”

Here is what he said:

1. Within one month, we will remove drugs, and we will make tough law against those who are involved in these activities and put them in jail.

2. Within two months, we will return panchayat land to the poor, which is their right. Without land a family and a person can’t become independent.

3. Within three months, the backlog of government jobs and the rights of the poor will be given back to them. Punjab used to be the industrial sector of India. Once Badal government came, everything stopped. We will give govt jobs to people and will also bring private sector jobs for the youth.

4. Every family needs medication. Within four months we will form such govt, which will provide free medication to all family, be it any disease whether it is cancer or any heart disease, the Punjab govt will provide you free medication.

5 . Your Guru has tried to move Punjab together forward, when Guru Govind Singh ji used to perform puja in his khalsa then everyone used to pray together. Now, only congress can do that like him.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had addressed a rally in Sangrur district of Punjab. He accused Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, of helping those who were responsible behind the blast that took place at Maur Mandi near Bathinda on January 31. Rahul added that Kejriwal had let the elements of terrorism grow in the state. Rahul accused him of “helping” forces who want to disturb Punjab’s peace and push it back to the dark days of militancy.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd