Rahul Gandhi says Sukhbir Badal is a symbol of corruption in Punjab

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Express Photograph by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Express Photograph by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Jalalabad constituency in poll-bound Punjab. Jalalabad is represented by deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Assembly. Gandhi was accompanied by Congress chief ministerial candidate Amarinder Singh and new entrant Navjot Singh Sidhu.

LIVE UPDATES

14: 15 pm: Poore desh ko aap anaaj dete ho, roti khilate ho…Congress party ke samaay basmati 4000 ki hoti thi aur aaj akali dal ke smaay 2000 ki hai..ek taraf akali dal aur dusri taraf NAMO ji…wo aate hain aur kehte hain mai bhrashtachaar se ladai karta hu..sabse zada bhrashtachar hindustan me ek pradesh me hota hai..aur us bhrashtachar ka koi cihnh hai to wo sukhbhir badal hai: Gandhi

(You provide food to entire country. At the time of Congress government, Basmati was sold at Rs 4000 but now under Akali Dal government, the rates have come down to Rs 2,000. On one side, there is Akali Dal and on the other side Narendra Modi ji. Modi ji comes and says he he fighting against corruption. Most corruption takes place in one state in the country and if there is a name for that corruption, it is Sukhbir Badal.)

14: 20 pm: Poori ki poori industry unhone khatm kar di (Badal)…Kyuki punjab me business chalega to ek hi parivar chala sakta hai wo hai badal parivar,,,har ek cheez me kuchh na kuchh badal parivar ko chahie: Gandhi

(They have ruined the entire industry because only Badal family can run business in the state. In every industry or business, there is some share of the Badals.)

14: 25 pm: The Congress does not make false promises. We do what we say. We promised NREGA, food security. We fulfilled everything. The Atta-Dal scheme that Akali Dal is running is a scheme of the Congress and was devised by Manmohan Singh: Gandhi

14: 28 pm: When I said 70% of youth in Punjab take drugs, I was made fun of. I love Punjab and I had spoken the truth of Punjab. What I said then, the entire Punjab is saying now. Akali Dal is saying the same thing. Aam Aadmi Party is saying the same thing: Gandhi

14: 35 pm: Congress will bring tough anti-drugs laws when we are voted to power. All those who are ruining the state with drugs will be jailed when we come to power: Gandhi

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd