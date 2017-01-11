Punjabis will never tolerate ‘outsider’ Kejriwal as CM: SAD

SAD secretary and MP, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Express Archive) SAD secretary and MP, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Express Archive)

The SAD on Wednesday said Punjabis will never let an “outsider” become their chief minister and will foil all attempts by AAP to foist Arvind Kejriwal on them. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has disrespected the memory of 43 martyrs, who gave their lives for the realisation of Punjabi Suba by openly moving the candidature of Arvind Kejriwal as Punjab CM, SAD secretary general and MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa alleged in Chandigarh.

Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday was virtually declared the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab after Sisodia, in Balongi said, “You vote thinking that you are voting to make Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister (of Punjab). Your vote is for Kejriwal.” However Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, in Patiala on Wednesday said that the party’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab will be from the state itself, scotching speculation that he was himself in the race.

Dhindsa said it was condemnable that the senior leadership of AAP in Punjab had “meekly” accepted Kejriwal’s candidature. “This despite the fact that the party has been stating since many months that it would choose its chief ministerial candidate from Punjab. This shows that the AAP leadership in Punjab has sold its soul to outsiders”, he alleged.

Dhindsa claimed that the AAP leaders were quietly watching the entire proceedings as they did not have any voice in the party. “It is a fact that AAP has appointed 52 outsiders as zonal in-charges across the state and it is these people who call the shots and not the local leadership,” he said.

Echoing Dhindsa, senior leader and MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said the AAP leadership may have accepted Kejriwal’s candidature but Punjabis will never accept this. “We are still fighting on the Sutlej-Yamuna-Link (SYL) issue. Kejriwal submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court asking that the canal be built through Haryana to bring Punjab waters to Delhi,” he alleged.

“Tomorrow there is a real danger that he may sell-off interests of the state on the issue of acquiring Chandigarh as its capital and getting back Punjabi speaking areas from Haryana to his native state (Haryana),” he said. Chandumajra alleged that the state could also suffer in other untold ways including difficulty in lifting of food-grains and lack of subsequent central grants due to the “confrontationist” policies of AAP and its chief Kejriwal.