Punjab: Women voters outscore men in Assembly polls once again

Women VOTERS have once again outnumbered their male counterparts in the Punjab Assembly elections, with 79.2 per cent votes against 78.5 per cent. Interestingly, the poll percentage is quite similar to that of the 2012 Assembly polls. Then too, women voters had exercised their franchise in large numbers. The percentage for women voters stood at 78.90 per cent while it was 77.58 per cent for men. As per the data given by the Election Commission, the state has 1,05,63,108 male voters in comparison to 9,375,546 female voters. In fact, data available with the EC also shows that the percentage of male and female voters was almost similar in the 2007 assembly polls at 75.36 per cent and 75.47 per cent respectively. However, in the 2002 polls, the percentage of female voters was lower at 64.27 per cent than the male percentage of 65.92 per cent.

Figures released by the EC also show that the highest number of male and female voters who exercised their franchise was in Sardulgarh constituency of Mansa district. Here, 89.33 per cent males cast their votes while the figure stood at 88.49 per cent for women.

The second highest voting percentage for the 2017 polls is also from the Malwa region in Gidderbaha constituency of Muktsar district. Here 89.99 per cent women cast their votes while the figure stood at 89.51 per cent for male voters.

The third highest polling percentage has been recorded by Guru Harsahai constituency in Ferozepur district with 87.81 per cent polling for male voters as compared to 86.85 per cent for female voters.

In the Majha region, the highest polling percentage among women voters was recorded in Ajnala constituency at 85.03 per cent while Sujanpur in Pathankot district stood at 82.37 per cent.

In Doaba region, the highest percentage of women voters was recorded in Balachaur constituency in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshaher) constituency at 84.31 per cent. Here the male percentage was substantially less at 75.04 per cent. The constituency is seeing a close triangular contest between the Congress, SAD and AAP in this predominantly Gujjar community area.